Mohamed bin Zayed to receive condolences from Dbeibah & Haftar

Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah arrived in the Emirates on Saturday to offer his condolences on the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the late President of the UAE.

The Emirates News Agency said that Khalifa Haftar, who is also visiting the Emirates, conveyed his condolence to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the death of his Brother, Sheikh Khalifa.

The state-run TV channel confirmed that PM Dbeibah and Haftar met Sheikh Mohammed separately at Al Shati Palace in the capital Abu Dhabi.

According to the same source, the two extended their sympathies for Sheikh Khalifa’s death and congratulated Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on his assumption of the presidency of the UAE.

The agency said Sheikh Mohammed thanked Dbeibah and Haftar and expressed his appreciation for their solidarity with the UAE and its people at this difficult time.