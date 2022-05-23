Spain hosts two-day workshop on reintegration of Libyan armed groups

A two-day technical workshop, dedicated to the modalities of international support for a program of disarmament and reintegration of Libyan armed groups, was launched in Spanish city of Toledo on Monday.

According to Italian news agency Nova, several key international representatives attended the workshop, including U.N. Advisor on Libya Stephanie Williams, EU Ambassador to the country Jose Sadabell, the Special Envoys of Italy and France Nicola Orlando and Paul Soler, respectively.

A number of Libyan actors also attended the workshop, including Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Council Abdullah Al-Lafi, Interior Minister of Tripoli-based Government Khaled Mazen and some representatives of the 5+5 Joint Military Committee.