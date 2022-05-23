Supreme Judicial Council elects new members to the Council of Appeal Courts

The Supreme Judicial Council announced the voting results for council members at the level of appeal courts and administrations across Libya.

The announcement was made following a vote count on Sunday conducted by the competent committee for candidacy for membership of the Supreme Judicial Council for Case Management and Public Advocacy.

In a statement to mark the event, the council indicated that the previous three-year memberships, which started from 2019 ends in 2022, provided that the term of the elected council and the work of its members would extend for three years as well, according to the regulations and systems in force.

The newly elected council was formed from an array of advisors, including Muftah al-Qawi as head of the Supreme Judicial Council and Sadiq al-Sour as his deputy.