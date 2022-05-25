Al-Sunni stresses importance of US role to support peace process

Libya’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Taher Al-Sunni, reviewed during his meeting with his US counterpart, Linda Greenfield, the developing situation in Libya and the challenges facing the political track.

“Reiterated the importance of US role to support Libyans towards a peaceful path to avoid any violence/military confrontation,” Al-Sunni tweeted on Monday.

Ambassador Al-Sunni discussed international efforts, including UN-led dialogues, and emphasized the need for consensus toward national elections soon.

The two sides also exchanged notes on the impact of the current international crisis on Libya and the importance of supporting security, economic stability, and ending all kinds of foreign interference.

It is worth noting that the US is chairing the UN Security Council this month.