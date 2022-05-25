Friday , 27 May 2022
Libya to hold parliamentary elections by end of year, says Dbeibeh

Libya’s outgoing prime minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, announced on Wednesday that his government will organize parliamentary elections “at the end of this year”.

Speaking during a dedicated event organized by his government, he also said that electoral registration will start in June.

Dbeibeh said that he anticipates a backlash against him after his government announces the schedule for this electoral process.

Neither the U.N. Mission in Libya nor any other international or regional party has reacted yet to the premier’s surprise announcement.

