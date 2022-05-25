UN, 5+5 JMC agree on “inclusive DDR process” in Libya

U.N. Advisor on Libya, Stephanie Williams, met on Tuesday with members of Libya’s 5+5 Joint Military Committee on on the margins of a technical workshop in Toledo, Spain.

Williams and the Libyan military representatives agreed that a fully inclusive Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR) process is “an important peace-building tool” alongside Security Sector Reform (SSR) to achieve a “sustainable peace and security in Libya acknowledging the readiness and priorities of Libyan stakeholders,” according to a statement by the U.N. diplomat via Twitter.

“The outcome on the short term will reinforce the security track, and on the longer term, enhance the Rule of Law and promote human rights,” she said. “We also reiterated the need to unify all efforts to maintain calm on the ground and preserve the Ceasefire Agreement.”