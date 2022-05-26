Army hunts down two men wanted for links to mass graves in Tarhuna

Two men suspected of committing Kidnapping and murder in the western city of Tarhuna are in the army’s hands, the 444 Brigade of the Libyan Army said on Wednesday.

The brigade disclosed that a task force managed to arrest Abdel Fattah Al-Ghanai and Wissam Al-Saket, wanted by the Public Prosecutor for murder crimes and their involvement in the mass graves in Tarhuna.

It said the move comes within the framework of its work to unveil the fate of many missing persons and hunt down all those who contributed to the killing of innocents in any way.