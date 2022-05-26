The Guardian: UN investigators say Wagner Group fighters did not mark mines’ positions and may have rigged bomb to teddy bear

Friday , 27 May 2022
26/05/2022 The GuardianJason Burke and Martin Hodgson Press Articles

Russian mercenaries in Libya systematically broke international law by laying mines in civilian areas without any attempt to mark their location or remove the lethal devices, UN investigators have found.

This is only an excerpt. You can read the full article on The Guardian

International Relations and CooperationSecurity ForcesSecurity Situation
Private Military & Security CompaniesStatesUnited Nations
All

