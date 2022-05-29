African Union Commission: Libya crisis led to increase of terrorism in Africa

The Chairman of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki said terrorism had increased in the continent with the start of the Libyan crisis in 2011.

Faki said in a final statement for the extraordinary African summit that the situation in Libya allowed foreign mercenaries to arrive at the Sahel region, in addition to the influx of terrorist groups that were defeated in the Middle East.

He said that since then, terrorism has hit other parts of Africa; from Libya to Mozambique, Mali, Guinea, Somalia, and Sahel region as well as Chad and Democratic Republic of Congo.