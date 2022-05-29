Monday , 30 May 2022
Home / Normal / African Union Commission: Libya crisis led to increase of terrorism in Africa

African Union Commission: Libya crisis led to increase of terrorism in Africa

29/05/2022 The Libya ObserverAbdulkader Assad Press Articles

The Chairman of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki said terrorism had increased in the continent with the start of the Libyan crisis in 2011.

Faki said in a final statement for the extraordinary African summit that the situation in Libya allowed foreign mercenaries to arrive at the Sahel region, in addition to the influx of terrorist groups that were defeated in the Middle East.

He said that since then, terrorism has hit other parts of Africa; from Libya to Mozambique, Mali, Guinea, Somalia, and Sahel region as well as Chad and Democratic Republic of Congo.

International Relations and CooperationSecurity Situation
Armed Non-state ActorsCore Security & Justice ProvidersRegional OrganisationsStates
All

Check Also

UN Report: Numbers of displaced people in Libya drops by 11,000

The United Nations has said that the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Libya …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved