UN Report: Numbers of displaced people in Libya drops by 11,000

The United Nations has said that the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Libya has dropped by 11.000 person (168.000 by January 31 compared to 179.000 in last November).

A report of the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, on the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, revealed that the pace of return has slowed due to the lack of housing, limited basic services, and concerns about personal security and social tolerance, adding that the IDPs remained at risk of recurrent displacement.

According to the report, which was presented on the agenda of the UN Security Council session on Libya Thursday, about 2000 people were evacuated from two camps used for housing displaced Tawerghans in Tripoli, following instructions issued by the Attorney General on March 6, and a final notification dated May 2. It adds that the IDPs didn’t get support or alternative housing.

“I would add that this is the fourth time that some families have been displaced in five years,” Guterres explained .

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees says that the number of forcibly displaced people around the world has risen to more than 100 million for the first time.