Head of Oil and Gas Workers Union says shutdown is only in two ports across Libya

The Head of Oil and Gas Workers Union Saad Dinar said shutdown of oil and gas ports is only at Zueitina and Brega ports, while Hariga, Es Sidr and Ras Lanuf are operating as usual.

Dinar told Italian news agency Nova that the shipment that left the closed Zueitina port a few days ago was officially approved by the National Oil Corporation (NOC) in Tripoli not a snuggled shipment.

He said oil production reached 1.6 million barrels per day after 2011 revolution but decreased after wars hit Libya starting from 2014 onwards, not to mention the fact that the routine maintenance budgets hadn’t been paid to the companies.

A group of protesters at the Oil Crescent region shutdown on April 13 a number of oil fields and ports and then set some conditions for reopening them, including a call on Abdul Hamid Dbiebah’s government to hand over power to Fathi Bashagha’s government.