Tebu concerned over suspicious movements in Qatrun

A force affiliated with Khalifa Haftar’s militias has been roaming the desert town of Qatrun, south of Libya, under the pretext of searching for “wanted” people, a local source who spoke on the anonymous condition has confirmed.

A media official from the so-called General Command, affiliated with Haftar, quoted the commander of the pro-Haftar force, Al-Mabrouk Sahban, as saying that their forces launched a military operation backed by drones in Qatrun town and its suburbs in search of ISIS members.

On the other hand, the so-called Tebu Sultan Zalawi Mina, expressed their rejection of any military movements by Haftar’s forces.

The group stressed that they do not want the interference of any force from outside the region, and reject all movements without prior coordination with the military governor of the Murzuq Basin.