UN: Libya’s chief military prosecutor missing

Mansour Da’oub, Chief Military Prosecutor and Head of the Anti-Terrorism Unit in Tripoli, has been missing since May 22nd, after he was allegedly summoned to the Special Deterrence Force HQ, the United Nations Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) reported on Monday.

In a statement via Twitter, the U.N. said it has been further informed that there is no arrest warrant for Da’oub.

“UNSMIL reiterates that all arrests and detentions should be based on the rule of law, in line with Libya’s international human rights obligations and Libyan criminal procedures,” the Mission said before calling for “the release of all illegally detained persons.”