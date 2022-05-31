727 migrants returned to Libya last week – IOM

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has said that 727 migrants were returned to Libya after being rescued off the country’s coast from May 22 to 28.

So far in 2022, a total of 7,067 migrants have been rescued and returned to Libya, including 534 women and 288 minors, IOM said on Monday in a statement.

Meanwhile, 138 migrants died and 462 others went missing on the Central Mediterranean route, it added.

In 2021, a total of 32,425 migrants were rescued and returned to Libya, while 662 died and 891 others went missing off the Libyan coast on the Central Mediterranean route, according to IOM.