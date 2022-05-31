HoR Spox: Sirte meeting discussed draft budget and its amendment

Libyan House of Representatives (HoR) spokesman Abdulla Bleihiq said Tuesday that the Sirte meeting discussed the draft budget and its amendment before deciding on it by HoR in the coming days.

Bleihiq added that the Attorney General was assured of the need to take measures and investigate violators in cases of corruption, waste of public money and abuse of power.

HoR spokesman indicated that the Sirte meeting emphasized the support of the National Oil Corporation and the provision of its needs.

It is noteworthy that HoR Speaker, Aqila Saleh, had called for a meeting in Sirte, that was attended by the House First Deputy Speaker, Fawzi Al-Nuwairi, and the head and members of the Planning, Finance and General Budget Committee.

The meeting was also attended by the Prime Minister of the Libyan government, Fathi Bashagha, Deputy Prime Minister, Ali Al-Qatrani, Deputy Prime Minister Khaled Al-Osta, Head of the Audit Bureau, Chairman of the Administrative Control Authority, Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Libya, Minister of Planning and Finance, the Board of Directors of the National Oil Corporation and the Anti-Corruption Authority.