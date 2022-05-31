Libyan state sovereign institutions’ heads skip Sirte HoR meeting

A number of heads of state sovereign institutions have skipped attendance of the House of Representatives (HoR) meeting in Sirte which was called for by Speaker Aqila Saleh to discuss Fathi Bashagha government’s budget.

Sources said the absentees included the Governor of the Central Bank of Libya, Al-Siddiq Al-Kabir, Chairman of National Oil Corporation, Mustafa Sanallah, Audit Bureau’s Head Khalid Shakshak and Head of Administrative Control Authority Sulaiman Shanti. They were all invited by Saleh to attend HoR meeting in the presence of Bashagha.

The absentees from Sirte meeting held a similar meeting with the Head of Presidential Council Mohammed Menfi and Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbiebah in Tripoli a few days ago to discuss transparency in state revenues.