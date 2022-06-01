172 cases of extrajudicial killings were committed throughout the country, NCHRL says

172 cases of extrajudicial killings were committed throughout the country, during the past five months between January and May of this year, the head of the The National Commission for Human Rights in Libya (NCHRL), Ahmed Abdel Hakim said.

This dangerous indication leads to the prevalence of a state of impunity throughout the country, Abdul Hakim added, calling on the security services to play their role in protecting citizens’ lives and property.

Libya is witnessing an escalating wave of assassinations recently, mostly in the east of the country, with the continued state of impunity.