Judiciary police personnel suspend strike after government’s positive response

The personnel of the Libyan judiciary police suspended their strike that was announced in all branches across the country, adding in a statement that the suspended strike was a result of communication with the Government of National Unity, Ministry of Justice and Ministry of Finance to tackle the demands of the police personnel and those of the inmates of rehabilitation facilities.

The personnel said they believe that the government and Justice Ministry are honest about the materialization of their legitimate demands.

Libya’s Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah and the Minister of Justice, Halima Ibrahim, discussed with the Head of the Judicial Police prison conditions and standards, in addition to identifying the problems facing prisons.

Dbeibah issued in a cabinet meeting his instructions to hold an expanded meeting with the Ministries of Justice and Finance to follow up on all difficulties and develop appropriate solutions.