Thursday , 2 June 2022
Home / Normal / 132 asylum-seekers evacuated from Libya

132 asylum-seekers evacuated from Libya

02/06/2022 Libyan Express Press Articles

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) evacuated on Tuesday a group of 132 vulnerable asylum seekers out of Libya to Rwanda.

With this latest evacuation, 8,296 vulnerable refugees and asylum seekers have been helped on flights out of Libya to safety since 2017, UNHCR said.

Libya is a center and transit point for migrants aspiring to reach the old continent, as the largest proportion of migrants from African countries pass through it in an effort to cross the Mediterranean towards Europe.

Trafficking and Migration
StatesUnited Nations
All

Check Also

Stefano Marcuzzi authors brief on the EU’s role in Libya’s conflict

Stefano Marcuzzi, Senior Analyst at Libya-Analysis and analyst for the NATO Defense College Foundation, published …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved