132 asylum-seekers evacuated from Libya

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) evacuated on Tuesday a group of 132 vulnerable asylum seekers out of Libya to Rwanda.

With this latest evacuation, 8,296 vulnerable refugees and asylum seekers have been helped on flights out of Libya to safety since 2017, UNHCR said.

Libya is a center and transit point for migrants aspiring to reach the old continent, as the largest proportion of migrants from African countries pass through it in an effort to cross the Mediterranean towards Europe.