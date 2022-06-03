Germany backs dialogue to end crisis in Libya

The German ambassador to Libya, Michael Ohnmacht, said the best solution to end the political crisis in Libya is dialogue and political agreement that lead to elections and boost stability.

Ohnmacht met with the Libyan Foreign Minister, Najlaa Al-Mangoush, on Thursday in Tripoli and discussed supporting bilateral relations as well as activating joint economic agreements.

They also reviewed the latest political developments, according to the Foreign Ministry, which said it was working on encouraging Germany’s role in supporting parliamentary and presidential elections.

Ohnmacht also met with the deputy head of Presidential Council Abdullah Al-Lafi who hailed Germany’s role in gathering Libyan rivals together and supporting political solutions to end the Libyan impasse, as well as supporting the unification of the executive authority via Berlin conferences.

The ambassador also visited the Misrata municipality and met with the mayor, Mahmoud Al-Sougtri, and visited a number of economic sites in the coty, including: the Free-Trade Zone, the Iron and Steel Company, and the Naseem Factory.

The ambassador said on Twitter that the meetings he held in the city were constructive, pointing to the discussion of challenges and opportunities for economic cooperation between Germany and Libya, and thanked the officials in Misrata for their hospitality.