HoR to hold another meeting in Sirte in another effort to kickstart its Fathi Bashagha government

Libya’s parliament, the House of Representatives (HoR), has called for another meeting in the city of Sirte. The meeting will be held on Tuesday 7 June.

The HoR had held an earlier meeting on 31 May in Sirte in another effort to launch its nominated Prime Minister, Fathi Bashagha and his government.

However, this has failed as none of the main power stakeholders in Tripoli such as the Central Bank of Libya, the Audit Bureau and the western Libya based militias recognize the HoR-nominated Bashagha government.

Hence the Bashagha government remains an ineffective government with no budget and no influence in western Libya and more importantly Libya’s real centre of power, Tripoli. It is a government that is on paper only.