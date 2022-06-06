LNA sends new military reinforcements to the South

Director of Moral Guidance Department of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Major General Khaled al-Mahjoub, announced Monday sending new military reinforcements to support the South Operations Room in Fezzan with more combat capabilities.

The reinforcements include military units from the 51st Infantry Brigade, 71st Infantry Brigade, 188th Battalion, 648th Battalion, and 666th Battalion of the Western Military District, al-Mahjoub said in a statement on his official Facebook page.

He pointed out that the support comes within the framework of the ongoing operations to eliminate the remaining terrorist organizations and transnational organized crime and to secure the south.