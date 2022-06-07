Tuesday , 7 June 2022
HCS members say they will continue to boycott sessions

07/06/2022 The Libya ObserverSafa Alharathy Press Articles

A group of members of the High Council of State (HCS) have said they would continue to boycott the sessions and demanded the HCS presidency reconsider the way it conducts the council.

The bloc boycotted the HSC sessions for five successive days accusing the HCS presidency of holding the council hostage to “narrow factional agendas.”

They noted that their absence from the sessions prevented the council from achieving the quorum and cautioned against using the council to serve the interests of certain groups as opposed to the benefit of the country as a whole.

With respect to the constitutional track, the group urged the HCS constitutional committee engaged in the Cairo meetings to step up its efforts in order to find common ground with the Parliament committee in the next round of talks to be held next week in the Egyptian capital.

At the same time, they demanded that the UN mission respects the will of legitimate political bodies and support the national consensus decision, as they put it.

