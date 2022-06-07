PC: National reconciliation project has reached its final stages of drafting

The member of the Presidential Council (PC), Abdullah Al-Lafi, has chaired the final arrangements meetings to complete the file of the national reconciliation project with representatives of the National Planning Council, the Center for Law Studies at the University of Benghazi, and members of the Legal Committee, confirming the importance of the tracks on which the national reconciliation project relied.

The file of the national reconciliation project has reached its final stages of drafting and the development of the organizational structure of the National Reconciliation Commission, the PC said in a statement, pointing out that it was prepared by a group of experts specialized in many fields, stressing that it belongs to all Libyans for its contribution to the stability of their country.