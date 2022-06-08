Dbeibah in Turkey to attend military exercises

The Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity, Minister of Defense, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, met with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, in Izmir.

The meeting came on the sidelines of Dbeibah’s visit to Turkey to attend the military exercises in the country, where 25 other nations, including Libya, are participating, according to a statement by the media office of the Government of National Unity on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

The statement indicated that a technical meeting was held between Dbeibah and Akar, in the presence of the Chief of General Staff, Mohammed Al-Haddad, adding that the meeting focused on supporting training and development programs for the Libyan army and discussing cooperation between the two countries.

Dbeibah was accompanied by the chiefs of staff of the air and naval forces, the commanders of the military regions, and a number of directors of departments at the Ministry of Defense.