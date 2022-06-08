In meeting with Attorney General, Saleh stress necessity of implementing all HoR laws, holding violators accountable

Thursday , 9 June 2022
08/06/2022

Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives (HoR), Aqila Saleh, met Wednesday in his office in the city of al-Qubba, with the Attorney General, al-Siddiq al-Sour.

Saleh was briefed on all reports issued by the Office of the Attorney General on various issues, especially terrorism and corruption, Head of HoR Media Center, Abdul Hamid Al-Safi, said in press statements.

HoR Speaker assured the Attorney General that everyone is under the law, stressing the necessity of implementing all laws issued by the House of Representatives and holding those who violate them accountable.

