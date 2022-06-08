UN adviser discusses Libya with senior officials of US, UK, France, Italy, Germany, Egypt, Turkey

Thursday , 9 June 2022
08/06/2022 The Libya Update Press Articles

UN Adviser on Libya, Stephanie Williams, said she discussed the Libyan situation in a meeting in Tunis with senior officials of the governments of the United States, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Egypt and Turkey.

“I am grateful to all of them for their support for the holding of elections as soon as possible, on the basis of a solid, consensual constitutional framework, for the sake of fulfilling the aspirations of the Libyan people to vote for their representatives,” Williams explained.

