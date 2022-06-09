HNEC head reviews with PM-formed committee obstacles to voting

Friday , 10 June 2022
The Libya Observer

The Head of the High National Elections Commission (HNEC), Emad al-Sayeh, received on Wednesday a delegation of the “Committee for the Return of the Secretariat to the People” formed by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, in which they discussed mechanisms to support the electoral process.

A statement by the HNEC said the meeting touched upon ways to overcome the difficulties and obstacles that may hinder the conduct of the electoral process during the coming period.

For their part, the delegation affirmed their support for the HNEC’s efforts to hold free and fair elections, as well as its efforts for the success of the democratic process.

