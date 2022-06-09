UN Advisor discusses with Al-Mishri plans for constitutional talks in Cairo

Friday , 10 June 2022
09/06/2022

The UN Advisor on Libya Stephanie Williams met with the Head of the High Council of State (HCS) Khalid Al-Mishri to discuss plans for the upcoming, final round of the Joint HCS and House of Representatives (HoR) Committee talks due to begin in Cairo on June 12.

Williams said on Twitter that the meeting was to establish the constitutional framework needed to take the country to comprehensive national elections as soon as possible.

Williams briefed Al-Mishri on meetings she had attended in Tunis this past week, including with the international Security Working Group on Libya and the 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC), as well as with the international community, who expressed their unified support for finalizing work on the constitutional track.

