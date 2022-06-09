UN Advisor on Libya Williams will leave office by end of June, press reports

Stephanie Williams, the U.N. Special Advisor on Libya, will leave her post at the end of June, Italian news agency Nova reported on Thursday.

Citing a report from French news website Africa intelligence, Nova said that Williams will be replaced by German diplomat Christian Buck, director for the Middle East and North Africa from the German Foreign Office.

Buck, who served as former German ambassador to Libya until 2018, “has a great chance of getting Washington’s support in place of Williams in Tripoli,” according to Africa intelligence.