Bashagha calls for security arrangements under UN supervision to disarm all armed groups in Tripoli

The head of the parallel government, Fathi Bashagha, has stressed that the protection of civilians in Tripoli can only be achieved through a disarmament process, through security arrangements under the supervision of the UN mission.

“Security and peace cannot be established without a constitutional and legal legitimacy”, Bashagha added, noting that this pushes him to move towards parliamentary and presidential elections.

He also described Dbeibah’s government as “an outlaw gang”, adding that it cannot guarantee the holding of elections while it lacks control over the security and safety of citizens, according to him.

While speaking about disarmament in Tripoli, Bashagha made no reference to the militia groups in eastern and southern Libya.