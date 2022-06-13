Fact-finding mission in Libya warns of human rights violations

The United Nations (UN) Fact-Finding Mission in Libya warned all Libyan parties against committing grave violations of human rights and international human rights law, urging them to refrain from violence.

The UN mission said in a statement regarding the unrest that took place in Tripoli on last Friday that it had followed up the unfortunate resurfacing of violence in Tripoli, adding that violence had erupted with the aim of achieving political goals in violation of human rights.

The mission added that such events oblige the mission to document what is happening, which entails an international criminal accountability in order to protect civilians in Tripoli or in any part of Libya.

It also confirmed that it is working under UN mandate to investigate any violations that have occurred in Libya from 2016 onwards.