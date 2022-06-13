Libya’s SSA detains 25 illegal immigrants

Libya’s Stability Support Apparatus operated a lawful, secret, blanket policy to seize twenty-five illegal immigrants arriving to city of Garyan, 80 km south of Tripoli.

All those arrested are referred to the Public Prosecution, a source told Libyan Express.

Libya is facing the worst border crisis – creating a growing national security crisis.

Migrants and asylum seekers transit through Libya on their journey towards Europe. They embark on long, dangerous journeys departing from Libya to cross the Mediterranean sea and reach Europe.

In the period of 27 March – 2 April 2022, 362 migrants were intercepted at sea by Libyan Coast Guard.

The Libyan Presidential Council established a joint migration task force with the Stability Support Apparatus in 2021. The task force aimed to pool efforts and enhance cooperation to respond to migration challenges in Libya.