Members of HoR, HCS discuss eligibility criteria for Libya’s presidency

Members of the House of Representatives and High Council of State continue to hold constitutional talks in Egypt for the second day, as part of U.N.-mediated efforts to establish legal framework for general elections in Libya.

The negotiators discussed today eligibility criteria for the presidency of Libya among other disputed issues, according to a report by Italian news agency Nova.

Citing an unnamed Libyan delegate present at the consultations, Nova also revealed that another meeting will be held this evening to examine and possibly approve the results of the discussion about the presidency criteria.

