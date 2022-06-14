528 migrants disembarked back on Libyan shores in a week – IOM

In the period from 5 to 11 June 2022, 528 migrants have been disembarked back on Libyan shores, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

So far in 2022, 8,270 migrants have been disembarked on Libyan shores; 7396 men and 233 male minors, 571 women and 70 female minors, IOM said on Monday.

It added that 145 migrants died and 547 went missing in the period from 1 Jan to 11 June, 2022 on the Central Mediterranean route.

From Jan to Dec 2021, 32,425 migrants were disembarked on Libyan shores. 662 were recorded dead and 891 missing on the Central Mediterranean route in 2021, IOM pointed out.