HCS head says ‘will consider remarks of Supreme Judicial Council on constitutional rule’

The Head of the High Council of State (HCS), Khaled Al-Mishri on Monday, received the President of the Supreme Judicial Council, Miftah Al-Qawi, and his Vice-President, Attorney General Saddik Al-Sour.

During the meeting, the Judicial Council officials briefed Al-Mishri on their observations concerning the items set out in the constitutional rule on the judiciary system and its organization.

In turn, the HSC head expressed his understanding of the issues put forward and pledged to discuss them with the HCS committee engaged in the constitutional dialogue in Cairo.

He also reviewed the efforts of the Public Prosecutor regarding the national numbers, considering it a necessary step to ensure the integrity of the upcoming elections.