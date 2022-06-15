Dbeibah says his government can hold elections quickly if Cairo meetings result in agreement

The Libyan Prime Minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, has told Jeune Afrique website that if the House of Representatives (HoR) and High Council of State (HCS) committee agreed on constitutional basis, elections can be held in a month or two, adding that his government won’t allow a fourth war to take place in Libya as stopping wars is his government’s priority.

Dbiebah added that elections had been a priority for his government but the December 24, 2021 was a very limited responsibility of securing the process because the lack of laws or constitutional basis was the factor that hindered holding elections.

He confirmed that all political bodies are late in implementing their tasks, adding that his government is waiting for the HoR and HCS to finish their task at their meeting in Cairo under the auspices of UN Advisor in order to prepare for elections, saying that the work of the unity government begins after the completion of the constitutional basis, as the government cannot pass laws on behalf of the two chambers, but it has tried to push the process forward by proposing a draft election law.

Dbeibah indicated that if the HoR and HCS did not reach consensus on a constitutional basis, Libyans will be invited to demonstrate and express their desire to hold elections, as it is not possible to wait indefinitely, adding that the problem is not with the government, but between the HoR and HCS.

He said that even if Fathi Bashagha took over as prime minister, this would not mean the immediate approval of the election law and the constitutional basis, adding that the HCS exceeded its legal term 6 years ago and the HoR expired years ago.

“Elections will end all current bodies, especially the unity government.” Dbiebah said, adding that the preliminary results of the investigations on Tripoli clashes confirmed that the perpetrators were hired. He said that Osama Juwaili was trying to demonstrate his strength, but he will not go further.

Dbeibha added that the solution is not in his hands alone, and that the armed groups are in dialogue with one other without his participation as a prime minister.

Regarding the oil blockade, Dbeibah said that the Central Bank has reserves of 50 billion dollars, and gas production is still ongoing, which will help to withstand this ordeal.