Thursday , 16 June 2022
Tripoli Appeals Court refers Abu Salim case to military justice

15/06/2022 The Libya ObserverAbdulkader Assad Press Articles

The first criminal court circuit of Tripoli Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that Abu Salim case was out of its judicial specialty, referring the case to military justice.

The case was sent to this court circuit after the second criminal court circuit of the Supreme Court decided in May 2021 to appeal the 2019 ruling of Tripoli Court of Appeals that dropped all charges against the perpetrators citing the end of the duration of litigation (10 years since the date of crime).

Abu Salim Prison massacre took place on June 29, 1996. 1269 inmates were killed with the excuse of starting a riot and resisting prison guards.

