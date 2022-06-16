HoR passes 2022 Bashagha government budget of LD 89.6 billion

At its session in Sirte yesterday, Libya’s parliament, the House of Representatives (HoR), unanimously approved the 2022 budget presented by the Fathi Bashagha government.

The budget totalled 89,689,376,000 Libyan dinars, less than the HoR recognized Libyan government led by Fathi Bashagha had asked for.

According to the HoR’s Official Spokesperson, Abdalla Belheeg, the unanimously approved budget received 103 votes, with 98 votes present at the session and 5 members reportedly voting electronically. This still leaves the total 17 short for the 120 votes widely perceived as the necessary quorum.

Bashagha does not get his requested LD 94 billion

It will be recalled that Fathi Bashagha’s government, had referred the 2022 draft budget to parliament in May totalling 94,830,515,200 Libyan dinars.