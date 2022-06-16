Libya’s Joint Constitutional Committee concludes its third day

The third day of the consultations of the Libyan constitutional track committee formed by the House of Representatives (HoR) and the High Council of State (HCS) has concluded in Cairo, under the auspices of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

“We have concluded the third day of consultations with the HoR/HCS joint committee in Cairo, where we are continuing to work on establishing consensus on the constitutional framework needed to take Libya to national elections as soon as possible,” said the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy to Libya, Stephanie Williams.

Consultations will continue until June 19, to prepare the necessary constitutional framework for holding national elections as soon as possible.