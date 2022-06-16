Weheba: Menfi and Saleh discuss success of constitutional talks in Cairo

The Head of the Presidential Council, Mohammed Menfi, met in Cairo on Wednesday with the Speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR) Aqila Saleh, the Presidential Council’s spokeswoman Najwa Weheba said, adding that they had discussed the need for the success of constitutional talks in Cairo between the HoR and High Council of State.

Weheba told Libyan News Agency Thursday that the meeting went over the political situation and the way out of the ongoing impasse in order to reach elections as soon as possible.

They also reviewed the results of national reconciliation as the Presidential Council prepares the final details of this project.