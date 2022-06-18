Cairo meeting between HoR Speaker and HCS Head fails

The expected Cairo meeting between the Speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR) Aqila Saleh and Head of High Council of State (HCS) Khalid Al-Mishri didn’t go through despite the invitation of the UN Advisor Stephanie Williams, identical sources said, adding that the meeting aimed at salvaging constitutional talks.

The sources added that Saleh left Cairo on Friday evening to Qubba town in eastern Libya after Al-Mishri’s rejection to meet with him, while a source close to Al-Mishri said the reason for his rejection was the disagreement on the meeting’s agenda.

“Al-Mishri wanted the meeting to focus exclusively on constitutional track and a constitutional basis for elections, while Saleh wanted to discuss enabling the Fathi Bashagha government to work and approving its budget.” The source said.

The member of the HCS, Al-Hadi Al-Saghir, told reporters that the failure of the meeting wouldn’t affect constitutional talks in Cairo, which he said would continue on schedule. He said the two sides are keen on the continuation of talks and on having fruitful results, adding that they could hold another meeting with new understandings by the end of June.