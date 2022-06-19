Senior ISIS Leader Captured in Libya

A high-ranking ISIS operative surrendered to the 444 Brigade, an informed source confirmed without revealing any further details.

The ISIS affiliate, identified to be Mustafa Abdel Hamid bin Dallah, has been included on the Public Prosecution’s wanted list since 2016 following the launch of the Al-Bunyan Al-Marsous Operation to liberate the coastal city of Sirte from the extremist group.

Bin Dallah was targeted by AFRICOM twice. His residence in Bani Walid was also searched several times in collaboration with US forces under cover of air before his arrest was unsuccessful.

The man reportedly was responsible for the safety of ISIS’s top officials in addition to securing supplies for the organisation.

He is also accused of bringing in the “Emir” of ISIS in Libya, nicknamed Abu Muadh Al-Iraqi, and other leaders, including Malik Al-Khazmi, Mahmoud Al-Barasi, and his sisters-in-law, who were later targeted by AFRICOM.

Following Sirte’s liberation in 2016, Bin Dallah has been living in the hide out in the valleys of Suf al-Jin near Bani Walid, out of the public eye, according to local sources.