JMC 5 + 5 concludes its meetings in Cairo

The Joint Military Commission (JMC) 5 + 5 has concluded its meetings in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, in the presence of the Chief of the General Staff of the Libyan Army, Mohammed Al-Haddad, and Abdel Razek Al-Nadouri, the acting commander of Haftar’s forces.

The meeting agreed on the importance of unifying the military institution and building a strong army away from political strife through the formation of joint committees for this purpose, according to the Egyptian media.

During the consultations, the members of the JMC adhered to the ceasefire agreement, stressing the need to remove mercenaries, foreign forces and foreign fighters from the country.

