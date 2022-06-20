Libyan talks in Cairo concluded with “great deal” of consensus but differences persist, says UN Adviser

The third and final round of negotiations between the Joint House of Representatives (HoR) and High Council of State (HCS) Committee on the Libyan Constitutional Track drew to a close in the early morning of 20 June, according to UN Special Adviser on Libya, Stephanie Williams.

Williams said in a statement on Monday that “the Joint Committee achieved a great deal of consensus on the contentious articles in the Libyan Draft Constitution. Differences persist on the measures governing the transitional period leading to elections.”

UN Adviser called upon HoR Speaker and HCS Head to meet within ten days at an agreed upon location “to bridge outstanding issues.”