Al-Mishri says he’s ready to negotiate with Saleh in Gadamis

Khaled Al-Mishri, chairman of Libya’s High Council of State, accepted on Monday the United Nations’ proposition to hold direct negotiations between him and Aguila Saleh, Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Members of both chambers failed to reach an agreement after wrapping up a third round of U.N.-mediated talks in Egypt on Sunday.

The talks, which stared on June 12, had sought to establish a constitutional framework for elections in Libya, but the two sides failed to agree on “the measures governing the transitional period” leading to the vote, U.N. Advisor Stephanie Williams said in a statement.

She called on Saleh and Al-Mishri to convene a meeting within 10 days in mutually agreed location to try and bridge the gaps between the two sides.

In a public letter addressed to Williams, Al-Mishri stated that he is “fully ready” to meet with Saleh to “discuss pending points pertaining to the constitutional path” and “seek to resolve it”.

He further proposed to hold the meeting in Libya, particularly in northwestern town of Gadamis.

Saleh is yet to respond to the U.N.’s invitation.