Dbeibah warns military units of any movement without instructions from the Chief of Staff

The Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity and Minister of Defense Abdel Hamid Dbeibah, has met with the Chief of the General Staff, Mohammed Al-Haddad, stressing the need to maintain the security of the capital Tripoli and the safety of its residents.

PM Dbeibah stressed the need to follow up the work of all military units, warning of any military movements without instructions from the Chief of Staff.

Both sides also discussed the military situation in Tripoli and the surrounding areas, the measures taken by the General Staff regarding the follow-up of the work of the military regions.