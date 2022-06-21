Group of HCS members demand Dbeibah to hand over power peacefully

A group of members of the High Council of State (HCS) aligned with the Prime Minister-designate of Parliament, Fathi Bashagha, are demanding the incumbent PM Abdul Hamid Dbeibah to hand over the government HQ smoothly.

In a statement Monday, the group called on Dbeibah to “assume his moral and legal responsibilities,” arguing that the term of the Government of Nationa Unity expires on June 21, 2022, according to the Libyan political road map set in Geneva last year.

The statement called on the UN mission and the international community to recognize Bashagha’s government, backed by the House of Representatives (HoR) as the sole legitimate authority across Libya.

They also urged the HoR and the HCS to resolve the remaining points of contention that are being negotiated in Cairo as soon as possible.

PM Dbeibah insists that his government would only transfer power to an elected government, as stipulated in Geneva’s road map.