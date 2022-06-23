Foreign Ministry summons Chargé d’Affairs of Egyptian embassy over ill-treatment of Libyans at crossing point

The Foreign Ministry has summoned the Chargé d’Affairs of the Egyptian Embassy to Libya, Tamer Mustafa, to inform him of the ministry’s dissatisfaction with the ill-treatment that the Libyan citizens receive during their entry and exit from Egypt.

The ministry protested the mistreatment of Libyans traveling through the Salloum border crossing, and the long waiting hours inside the passport hall, without taking into account humanitarian cases or clarifying the reasons for such actions.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mohamed Issa, indicated that the mistreatment amounted to insulting the Libyan travelers, in addition to other problems that exist at the crossing point.

“The ministry is aware that these disgraceful acts are individual acts that only represent who committed them, which the Egyptian side may not be aware of,” Issa said.

He stressed that any practice derogatory to the dignity of a Libyan citizen is an abuse to all Libyans, noting that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is looking forward to seeing the Egyptian government address these problems as soon as possible.

For his part, the Chargé d’Affairs at the Egyptian Embassy expressed his rejection of such practices, underscoring that they are “unacceptable and reprehensible acts,” as he vowed to convey these problems to his country’s authorities, according to the Foreign Ministry’s information Office.