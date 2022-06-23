Libya’s Foreign Ministry renders Egyptian statements as flagrant intervention

The Libyan Foreign Ministry has rendered the statements of the spokesman for the Egyptian Foreign Ministry on the Government of National Unity and the roadmap agreement signed in Geneva as a flagrant intervention in Libyan affairs and an attack on its sovereignty.

The Foreign Ministry said no country can set dates for the start and end of Libyan political processes, saying such statements as those of Egypt are a threat to the national security.

It hailed, on the other hand, the UN statement that said all Libyan parties should abstain from using June 22 – end of roadmap’s full term – as a political tool and regretted that elections weren’t held on December 24, 2021.

The spokesman for the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, Ahmed Hafez, indicated that “Egypt provides all means of good treatment to Libyans at the border crossing, accusing some parties of dealing with inaccurate information in an attempt to distract attention from the date (June 22, 2022), on which the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum’s roadmap expires along with the mandate of the Government of National Unity.

The Egyptian statements came in response to the Libyan Foreign Ministry’s summoning of the Egyptian Chargé d’Affairs on Wednesday to inform him of its dissatisfaction with the bad way in which Libyan citizens are treated on the joint borders during their entry and exit from Egypt.